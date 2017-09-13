Star-Studded 'Hand in Hand' Telethon Raises Over $44 Million for Hurricane Relief Efforts

The star power behind Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey paid off!

A slew of celebrities -- including Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and more -- participated in the telethon on Tuesday that aired across numerous networks and cable channels in an effort to garner donations for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

So far, the telethon has raised over $44 million, and donations are still being accepted for an undetermined amount of time. Supporters can call 1-800-258-6000 to donate by credit card or give $25 to the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund by texting “GIVE” to 80077.