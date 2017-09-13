Star-Studded 'Hand in Hand' Telethon Raises Over $44 Million for Hurricane Relief Efforts
The star power behind Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey paid off!
A slew of celebrities -- including Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and more -- participated in the telethon on Tuesday that aired across numerous networks and cable channels in an effort to garner donations for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
So far, the telethon has raised over $44 million, and donations are still being accepted for an undetermined amount of time. Supporters can call 1-800-258-6000 to donate by credit card or give $25 to the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund by texting “GIVE” to 80077.
MORE: Stars Show Support for Hurricane Relief Telethon -- Justin Timberlake, Oprah, Justin Bieber and More!
It was an emotional night for many stars who are from Texas. Selena Gomez -- who is from the Dallas-Fort Worth area -- teared up while talking about the Saldivar family, who tragically lost four children and two great-grandparents after their van was swept up by the bayou currents. Sammy Saldivar, who was driving the van, made it out alive.
"Their story affected all who heard it and no matter who we are, the differences we have, suddenly did not seem to matter," she said in a clip that aired during the telethon. "Since that day, we have joined together. Neighbor helping neighbor, without stopping to think about race, religion and anything else."
MORE: Kristen Bell Calls Jimmy Kimmel From Florida, Gives Update on Hurricane Irma Evacuees
"If we are going to get through all the storms that confront us, that's how we're going to do it together, hand in hand," Gomez added.
For more information, updates and a link to donate, please visit www.HandInHand2017.com.