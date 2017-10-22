'Star Trek: Discovery' Is Returning for a Second Season

Star Trek: Discovery is coming back for more.

The CBS All Access original series has been renewed for a second season, CBS' digital subscription on-demand and live streaming service announced Monday, just six episodes into its freshman run.

“In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive. “This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

According to CBS All Access, the subscription service set new records for subscriber sign-ups in a single day, week and month, thanks to Star Trek: Discovery.