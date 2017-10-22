'Star Trek: Discovery' Is Returning for a Second Season
Star Trek: Discovery is coming back for more.
The CBS All Access original series has been renewed for a second season, CBS' digital subscription on-demand and live streaming service announced Monday, just six episodes into its freshman run.
“In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive. “This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”
According to CBS All Access, the subscription service set new records for subscriber sign-ups in a single day, week and month, thanks to Star Trek: Discovery.
RELATED: 'Star Trek: Discovery's' Anthony Rapp on 'Mind-Altering' Twist and Stamets' Love Life
Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.
The final episode of the first chapter will debut Sunday, Nov. 12, with the second chapter, featuring the season's last six episodes, set to return in January 2018.
In addition to Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery stars Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Mary Chieffo and James Frain.
Star Trek: Discovery premieres new episodes every Sunday after 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on CBS All Access. The After Trek aftershow launches live Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.