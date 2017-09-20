'Star Trek: Discovery' Star Wilson Cruz to Receive Point Courage Award for Service to LGBTQ Community
Wilson Cruz’s work with the LGBTQ community if finally getting the recognition it deserves!
The 43-year-old actor will be honored with the Point Courage Award at this year’s Point Honors Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 7 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
The award recognizes those who have advocated for the future of the LGBTQ community and believe in the vision that investing in today's potential will produce a brighter tomorrow. Last year’s recipient was Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.
"I am honored to be receiving the Point Courage Award,” Cruz said in a statement. "It's important that we continue to uplift and strengthen our LGBTQ youth who are the future of our community, and remind them that their voices are heard."
The Point Foundation is the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit.
Cruz, best known for his roles on My So-Called Life, Party of Five, NCIS, Pushing Daisies, Shameless and Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, will appear next on Star Trek: Discovery, which premieres Sept. 24 on CBS and CBS All Access.
On Tuesday, ET caught up with Cruz at the Star Trek: Discovery Los Angeles premiere, where he opened up about how it feels to be part of such an iconic franchise.
“I was a kid [when] I watched the Next Generation growing up,” the former Rent alum said. “It’s surreal. All I ever wanted to do when I was a kid was be in a Broadway musical and to be in Star Trek and I can finally say I've done that.”
Cruz plays Dr. Hugh Culver, who becomes romantically involved with Lt. Stamets, played by Anthony Rapp. When asked about his Star Trek co-stars, Cruz was quick to gush about his new family.
“Oh my god, I love these people,” he said. “They’re unbelievable people. It takes a certain kind of person who loves Star Trek to bring it to life. There is a lot of emotion, humility and a real passion for the work. Those are the kind of people that I'm working with and I couldn't be more grateful.”
As far as Star Trek fans go, Cruz said they are “pretty awe-inspiring.”
“To see their excitement and [their] support for the show and how much they're pulling for us, I think we really conveyed how passionate we are about this project and how much we really are doing it for them,” he concluded.
Star Trek: Discovery premieres on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, Sept. 24.