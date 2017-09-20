'Star Trek: Discovery' Star Wilson Cruz to Receive Point Courage Award for Service to LGBTQ Community

Wilson Cruz’s work with the LGBTQ community if finally getting the recognition it deserves!

The 43-year-old actor will be honored with the Point Courage Award at this year’s Point Honors Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 7 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The award recognizes those who have advocated for the future of the LGBTQ community and believe in the vision that investing in today's potential will produce a brighter tomorrow. Last year’s recipient was Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.

"I am honored to be receiving the Point Courage Award,” Cruz said in a statement. "It's important that we continue to uplift and strengthen our LGBTQ youth who are the future of our community, and remind them that their voices are heard."

The Point Foundation is the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit.