Flashback: Patrick Stewart on Taking Over the Enterprise on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

“The way Paramount interested me in this one: They said it's impossible to do again, at which point my ears perked up,” Roddenberry had said from his office on the Paramount backlot the previous year, five months before the series would debut.

After a string of successful films with the original cast, amassing a now-legendary fan base, Roddenberry was attempting to defy all expectations by creating a spin-off Star Trek series. Among the skeptics was Leonard Nimoy, who told him that “it would be difficult to catch lightning in a bottle twice.” In order to pull off this endeavor, Roddenberry found someone whose artistic passion was also motivated by impossible odds.