‘Star Wars' Actor John Boyega on Porgs: 'They're Rodents, But They're Great' (Exclusive)

Naturally, when speaking with Boyega backstage at New York Comic Con over the weekend, we tasked ourselves with getting the scoop… So, porgs?

“They're so cute,” said Boyega. “They’re rodents, but they’re great.”

There you have it, folks.

In all seriousness, Boyega was attending NYCC to promote another sci-fi endeavor, Pacific Rim Uprising. During the panel, an audience member dubbed Boyega a "sci-fi icon."

“That stuff is crazy. I personally feel I've got a ways to go,” admitted Boyega. “I've just started and I'm finding my feet. Even in terms of my craft as an actor, continually studying it and improving it -- I feel when I've earned it, I'll probably feel at peace.”

Though he is early in his career, it’s safe to say Boyega is even more determined than a porg. At 25 years old, he’s launched his own production company, UpperRoom Entertainment, and is currently serving as a producer (as well as the star) of the Pacific Rim sequel.

“I've always had the ambition to creatively be involved in projects behind the scenes and producing is the best way for me to start,” said Boyega.

For more on Pacific Rim Uprising, and what Boyega thinks of director J.J. Abrams' return for Star Wars: Episode IX, check out the video above.

