'Star Wars' Fan Favorite BB-8 Has an Evil Twin in 'The Last Jedi' -- Meet BB-9E!
Move over BB-8, there's a new droid in town -- and he's adorably evil!
Sphero -- the company that produces the remote-controlled BB-8 toy that became a huge hit following the release of Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens -- is giving fans a look at BB-8's villainous brother, the BB-9E.
While it essentially looks like the BB-8 we all know and love -- just with a Darth Vader paint job and a less-cuddly flat head -- this new droid is a tool of the sinister First Order, and it doesn't have time for your hugs and child-like adoration.
With BB-9E's involvement in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, fans are going to see something they've never really gotten a chance to experience in any of the films in the storied franchise -- an antagonistic droid in (hopefully) a prominent role.
It will be interesting to see just how intimidating a black metal beach ball can really be, although with that HAL 9000-inspired red scanner eye, they might be able to pull it off.
According to The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, the evil astromech had a much punnier name on set, which he seemingly felt would have undercut its intimidation factor.
"Just be thankful we didn't stick with his obscenely adorable on set nickname, BB-H8," Johnson tweeted on Thursday.