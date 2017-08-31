'Star Wars' Fan Favorite BB-8 Has an Evil Twin in 'The Last Jedi' -- Meet BB-9E!

Move over BB-8, there's a new droid in town -- and he's adorably evil!

Sphero -- the company that produces the remote-controlled BB-8 toy that became a huge hit following the release of Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens -- is giving fans a look at BB-8's villainous brother, the BB-9E.

While it essentially looks like the BB-8 we all know and love -- just with a Darth Vader paint job and a less-cuddly flat head -- this new droid is a tool of the sinister First Order, and it doesn't have time for your hugs and child-like adoration.