Stars Remember Hugh Hefner -- Jenny McCarthy, Rob Lowe and More Share Heartfelt Tributes

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died on Wednesday at the age of 91, and many of the movie stars, models and other celebrities who knew the American publishing icon took to social media to share their condolences and and tributes to his legacy.

Former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy shared a photo of her cover issue as a tribute to Hefner, and reflected on what he did for her career and American culture.

"RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud," she wrote.