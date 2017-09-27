Stars Remember Hugh Hefner -- Jenny McCarthy, Rob Lowe and More Share Heartfelt Tributes
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died on Wednesday at the age of 91, and many of the movie stars, models and other celebrities who knew the American publishing icon took to social media to share their condolences and and tributes to his legacy.
Former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy shared a photo of her cover issue as a tribute to Hefner, and reflected on what he did for her career and American culture.
"RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud," she wrote.
Baywatch star Donna D'Errico shared a similar message of gratitude to the late publisher, writing, "Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions. #RIP."
Read some more of the sweetest tributes and fondest memories stars have shared in the wake of Hefner's passing below.
Hefner is survived by his wife, Crystal, and four grown children: Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years, David, Marston and Cooper.