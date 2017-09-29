Stars Share Puberty Pics to Help Raise Money for Puerto Rico: See the Hilarious Photos!
Stephen Colbert is taking social media throwbacks to a whole new level.
After interviewing Nick Kroll about his new show Big Mouth earlier this week, the Late Show host came up with an idea to help raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
Colbert vowed that for every awkward photo from puberty that a celebrity shares on social media, he will take $1,000 from his Ben & Jerry's AmeriCone Dream earnings and donate that to helping rebuild Puerto Rico.
"I get to determine who's a celebrity," the 53-year-old comedian quipped. "I wanna see bowl cuts, I wanna see brace faces, I wanna see a constellation of acne across your t-zone."
Since Colbert announced his pledge, a slew of stars have shared some seriously awkward images, along with the hashtags #PuberMe and #PuertoRicoRelief, including his late-night peers James Corden, Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Kimmel.
Other stars to participate in Colbert's #PuberMe challenge included Amy Schumer, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Alison Brie, Lena Dunham, Judd Apatow and Sarah Silverman.
Colbert isn't the only star who has stepped up to help with hurricane relief efforts. Here's a look at the other celebrities that have made generous donations: