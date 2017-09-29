Stars Share Puberty Pics to Help Raise Money for Puerto Rico: See the Hilarious Photos!

Colbert vowed that for every awkward photo from puberty that a celebrity shares on social media, he will take $1,000 from his Ben & Jerry's AmeriCone Dream earnings and donate that to helping rebuild Puerto Rico.

"I get to determine who's a celebrity," the 53-year-old comedian quipped. "I wanna see bowl cuts, I wanna see brace faces, I wanna see a constellation of acne across your t-zone."