Stars Who Are Also College Students!
Congratulations Class of 2021 (wait…how is that possible?!)! As the crisp fall air welcomes in the Pumpkin Spice Latte, it’s also time for college freshman to head off to school. This year they’ll be joined by some of Hollywood’s elite.
David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, is heading to the Parsons School of Design in NYC to study photography. His famous parents have already admitted to struggling over his big move.
“We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x,” his fashion designer mom wrote on Instagram in August.
Malia Obama is continuing in her parents’ Ivy League footsteps by attending Harvard University this fall after taking part in a gap year.
She’ll be joined by Black-ish star Yara Shahidi after the actress takes a gap year of her own. Shahidi previously dished to ET, “I committed to Harvard, and I'm really excited!”
Fellow sitcom stars, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, of Modern Family fame will be heading to rival California schools in the near future.
“I think I'm just looking forward to everything in general,” Winter told ET of going to UCLA. “Having that experience I think is something that really just enriches your life. And I think it's going to be amazing for me to go to college with other undergraduate students… just meet a more diverse group of people... I'm also just excited to be a college student.”
Her TV brother, Gould, is ready for a collegiate rivalry as he prepares to attend USC next year.
“I’m not going this fall because Modern Family was picked up for two years, so I deferred for a year and well revisit next year, but I got accepted to USC cinematic arts,” he dished to ET. “Yeah, there’s going to be a TV sibling rivalry for sure. We’ll definitely have to watch some games together.”
For more stars who are also college students, watch the clip below!