Stephanie March Marries Dan Benton 2 Years After Bobby Flay Divorce
Congrats to Stephanie March!
The Law & Order: SVU star tied the knot with Dan Benton on Friday, her rep tells ET.
“Stephanie March and Dan Benton were married on Friday, September 1st at their home in Katonah, New York," March's rep said in a statement. "It was an intimate ceremony and the happy couple was surrounded by family and a few close friends. They are both overjoyed to begin their next chapter together.”
March was married to celebrity chef Bobby Flay from 2005 to 2015. The 43-year-old actress met 58-year-old Benton, the founder of Andor Capital, in October 2015, months after her contentious divorce from Flay.
According to People, March walked down in the aisle in a gorgeous white Dolce & Gabbana gown, to the Star Wars theme song. The ceremony was followed by an outdoor luncheon.
March opened up to ET about her relationship with Benton in July 2016, revealing that she felt "lucky to be with a grownup who cares more about what's happening in my head."
