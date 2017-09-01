Stephanie March Marries Dan Benton 2 Years After Bobby Flay Divorce

“Stephanie March and Dan Benton were married on Friday, September 1st at their home in Katonah, New York," March's rep said in a statement. "It was an intimate ceremony and the happy couple was surrounded by family and a few close friends. They are both overjoyed to begin their next chapter together.”

March was married to celebrity chef Bobby Flay from 2005 to 2015. The 43-year-old actress met 58-year-old Benton, the founder of Andor Capital, in October 2015, months after her contentious divorce from Flay.

According to People, March walked down in the aisle in a gorgeous white Dolce & Gabbana gown, to the Star Wars theme song. The ceremony was followed by an outdoor luncheon.