Stephen Amell & Grant Gustin Voice Support for Female Co-Stars & Crew Members in the Wake of EP Suspension

ET has reached out to Kreisberg, who Variety reports has denied all allegations in the publication's initial piece, which accused the producer of creating a "toxic" work environment which included touching people without their consent, making lewd and sexual comments about women's appearances and making employees uncomfortable. Warner Bros. TV Group responded to the report in a statement to the publication, saying that Kreisberg had been suspended as they conduct their investigation.

"We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg," a rep for WB told ET in a statement. "We have suspended Mr. Kreisberg and are conducting an internal investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions."

Greg Berlanti -- whose production company Berlanti productions developed Arrow with Kreisberg -- also released a statement to ET.

"We were recently made aware of some deeply troubling allegations regarding one of our showrunners. We have been encouraging and fully cooperating with the investigation into this by Warner Bros.," the statement reads. "There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our cast, crew, writers, producers and any staff. We do not tolerate harassment and are committed to doing everything we can to make an environment that’s safe to work in and safe to speak up about if it isn’t."

Prior to Amell's statement, Benoist made a powerful social media post on Sunday, writing, "I am a woman who leads a show that supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right."