Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll's #PuberMe Campaign Hits $1 Million With the Help of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll raised $1 million from their #PuberMe campaign!

On Thursday night's episode of The Late Show, Colbert announced that after gathering up every celebrity's awkward puberty photo shared online -- with each one resulting in a $1,000 donation to the Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico from the late night host's Ben and Jerry's proceeds -- they had a grand total of $233,000.

Kroll, who was on the air via phone from Argentina, added an additional $100,000 to the pot from himself and the team of his new Netflix show, Big Mouth.

Additionally, CBS chief Leslie Moonves "dug around The Big Bang Theory couch cushions" and matched Colbert's donation of $233,000, bringing the total to $666,000. Thanks to an additional donation from Americone Dream Fund and Kroll and Big Mouth, they were just $1,000 short on their $1 million mark.