Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll's #PuberMe Campaign Hits $1 Million With the Help of Lin-Manuel Miranda
Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll raised $1 million from their #PuberMe campaign!
On Thursday night's episode of The Late Show, Colbert announced that after gathering up every celebrity's awkward puberty photo shared online -- with each one resulting in a $1,000 donation to the Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico from the late night host's Ben and Jerry's proceeds -- they had a grand total of $233,000.
Kroll, who was on the air via phone from Argentina, added an additional $100,000 to the pot from himself and the team of his new Netflix show, Big Mouth.
Additionally, CBS chief Leslie Moonves "dug around The Big Bang Theory couch cushions" and matched Colbert's donation of $233,000, bringing the total to $666,000. Thanks to an additional donation from Americone Dream Fund and Kroll and Big Mouth, they were just $1,000 short on their $1 million mark.
"We made it so close, but what can we do?” said Colbert. "If only we had one more awkward celebrity puberty photo… but we just don’t."
In came Lin-Manuel Miranda to save the day, not with an awkward puberty pic, but a Puerto Rico-themed awkward musical video, and just enough to reach $1 million.
That same night, the Hamilton creator also released the benefit song, "Almost Like Praying, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Gloria Estefan, among many other Latino stars. Proceeds of the track will go to directly to HispanicFederation.org to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.
Last week, Beyonce joined J Balvin and Willy William on their remix of "Mi Gente" to raise money for victims of all the recent natural disasters.
Listen to the single, below.