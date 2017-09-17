Stephen Colbert Gets Political With Donald Trump-Inspired Emmys Monologue: 'Looking Forward to the Tweets'

The monologue began with a pre-record segment of Colbert in a blacksmith shop as he finished making the Emmys. Anthony Anderson and Allison Janney popped in, with the latter commenting on how crazy things are lately: "Our leaders are fighting. I hear HBO is bringing back the confederacy."

With that, Colbert launched into an increasingly political song and dance number about how everything is better on TV.

"Turn on every channel, well, except the news. Because troubles aren't so troubling when you see them in HD," he recited as he threw tissues behind the cast of This Is Us ("It feels so good to feel so sad!") and danced in the woods with the Stranger Things cast.

The number then tackled in rapid fire:

White supremacy: Julia Louis-Dreyfus popped up as her Veep character Selina Meyer to say, "Imagine if your president was not beloved by Nazis"

Russia: "Even treason is better when it's on TV," Colbert said in the backseat of a car driven Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys in full-on The Americans disguises.

Police brutality and Trump's transgender military ban: "I love television. It's a pleasant distraction, but just imagine taking action," Chance the Rapper explained in a woke AF feature about the former ("I love Brooklyn Nine Nine, in fact I'm addicted / But where's the cop show where one gets convicted?") and the latter ("I miss the classics. I still think M*A*S*H rocks. But if Hawkeye can be a solider, why not Laverne Cox?")

Colbert arrived onstage with a posse of handmaids from The Handmaid's Tale, who ripped off their red robes to reveal sparkly leotards and danced in their bonnets. "This is TV's highest honors," Colbert told the crowd. "Us, celebrating us. Tonight, we binge ourselves."