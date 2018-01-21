Sterling K. Brown Sets a SAG Awards Milestone With Best Actor Win

Sterling K. Brown has earned an Emmy, a Golden Globe Award, and now a SAG Award for his role on This Is Us, and with each win, he's made history.

For his most recent win, Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2018 SAG Awards, he is the first black actor to ever win in the category. Previous winners have included Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, James Gandolfini, and Martin Sheen.

Brown also scored a historic win at the Golden Globes when he picked up the award for Best Actor in a Television Series-Drama. And his Emmy win was the first time in 19 years a black actor had won in the category for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Brown was overwhelemed but thrilled during his speech, thanking his This Is Us family, including his onscreen wife Susan Kelechi Watson, and the actors who play young Randall, Lonnie Chavis and Niles Fitch.

"What a blessing it is to do what you love for a living. What an honor it is to be recognized by your peers for a job well done," Brown said as he kicked off his speech.

"People call us weird and strange, the truth of the matter is, everybody's weird and strange, and we just embrace ourselves for who we are," he added.

Brown concluded his speech with words of encouragement to any actors struggling.

"To all those people out there still hustling, trying to make it. The fame won't sustain you, the money won't sustain you, the love, keep that love alive. It will keep you going," he told the audience.

Brown's wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, also got a shout out during the speech. "I love actors so much, I decided to marry one," he joked. "Ryan Michelle Bathe, you're the best scene partner a brother's ever had."

Before his big win, ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the adorable twosome on the red carpet, where they revealed the insanely cute story of how they met.

"We were in the same dorm freshman year...that's kind of how we met," Bathe described, adding that her first memory of Brown was of him auditioning for Joe Turner's Come and Gone at Stanford University. "I was mesmerized."

"We were homies before everything else, and then it grew," Brown sweetly added.

For more on Brown, watch the video below!

