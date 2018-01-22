Sterling K. Brown, Steve Carell & More SAGs Stars Dish on Meeting Their Wives (Exclusive)

Love at first hot dog?



Some of Hollywood’s cutest couples hit the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards, and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the lovebirds took some time to reflect with ET on the early days of their romances.

And when it came to This Is Us favorite Sterling K. Brown, it was love at first sight when his wife of 10 years, Ryan Michelle Bathe, laid eyes on him at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

“We were in the same dorm freshman year,” shared Bathe. “My first memory of you [was] sneaking into the little theater and watching you audition for Joe Turner’s Come and Gone and I was mesmerized. You were 18 years old, and the things that this man could do at 18 ... he got on a stage and wasn't even off-book and, like, was Joe Turner.”

“We didn't know we were both from St. Louis,” added Brown. “Our parents went to rival high schools. We were born in the same hospital, so it was just crazy. We were just homies before anything else and then it grew.”

Love also blossomed in a theater for Shameless' William H. Macy and former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman. Years later, their work continues to strengthen their bond.

“We share each other's scripts,” Macy said. “We critique each other. It’s not a good idea for most people. It could be WWIII, but for us it works.”

The stage also set the mood for comedian Steve Carell to find romance with Nancy, whom he wed in 2005.



However, it was a case of a student-teacher love affair for the smitten pair at Chicago’s Second City!

“Steve was teaching a class and I was a student in the class,” Nancy said. “I was 27, though.”



“And I was 31, so it wasn’t weird,” Steve added.

As for American Housewife star Leslie Bibb and her boyfriend of 10 years, Sam Rockwell, Hollywood hot spot Chateau Marmont remains their special place.

“He was walking in the lobby and I was having dinner and someone introduced us,” Bibb revealed.

But for some couples, their first encounters involved more disdain than captivation. Just ask Arrested Development's Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka!



“We met when we were 20 at a hockey game, and he walked by with some cocky remark and I was like, ‘Uh, what a sarcastic guy. Never,’” Anka recalled. “And now look at us.”

Added Bateman: “Everyone's got their price. I bought her a hot dog and a beer and that was it.”



