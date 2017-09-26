Sterling K. Brown Throws Shade at the Emmys For Letting Nicole Kidman Finish Her Speech While Cutting Him Off

Sterling K. Brown is still a little disappointed that his Emmy moment was cut short. But only a little.

The This Is Usstar guested on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, where he threw some shade at the awards show for letting Nicole Kidman finish her speech -- but playing him off.

"Listen man, not everybody can be pretty Australian white women who have won Oscars in the past," the 41-year-old actor told Colbert, who hosted the Emmys. He quickly clarified to the audience, "Not that I'm blaming her, It's not her fault."