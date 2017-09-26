Sterling K. Brown Throws Shade at the Emmys For Letting Nicole Kidman Finish Her Speech While Cutting Him Off
Sterling K. Brown is still a little disappointed that his Emmy moment was cut short. But only a little.
The This Is Usstar guested on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, where he threw some shade at the awards show for letting Nicole Kidman finish her speech -- but playing him off.
"Listen man, not everybody can be pretty Australian white women who have won Oscars in the past," the 41-year-old actor told Colbert, who hosted the Emmys. He quickly clarified to the audience, "Not that I'm blaming her, It's not her fault."
In truth, Brown was just kidding, and pointed out to Colbert and his audience that he considered himself very fortunate to be recognized.
"I got a chance to make the speech even longer cause I got to finish it backstage," he said. "It was perfect."
"I never envisioned that this moment was going to transpire in my life," he explained. "And now that it's happening, it just feels so sweet."
After he won his Emmy, Brown was backstage with ET's Kevin Frazier, who asked him if he would finish his remarks.
“Let me thank Dan Fogelman for bringing a show into the world that tries to make it a little bit better,” Brown began his impromptu speech. “Instead of trying to make America great again, we're trying to make it the best that it's ever been, so thank you, Dan Fogelman for doing that.”
“My wife, you are unsung in everything that you do for our family, so it is my joy to sing your praises. Ryan Michelle Bathe, you are the bomb and you gave me two of the most beautiful human beings to ever grace this planet,” the 41-year-old continued, before sweetly gushing over his two sons. “Andrew Jason Sterling Brown, Amari Michael Christian Brown, your daddy loves you. I'll see you real soon.”
Congratulations, Sterling!
