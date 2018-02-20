Sterling K. Brown to Make 'SNL' Debut: Watch Him Adorably Practice His Introduction!

Sterling K. Brown is fulfilling his dream.

The This Is Us and Black Panther star will make his debut on Saturday Night Live, hosting the iconic late-night live sketch show for the very first time on March 10, NBC announced Tuesday. For his episode, Brown will be joined by musical guest James Bay.

The 41-year-old actor couldn't contain his excitement, taking to social media to count down his big day in Studio 8H. "See you March 10th. CAN'T WAIT," Brown wrote on Instagram.

Just how enthusiastic is Brown to be leading SNL? He's already practicing his introduction!

Brown posted an Instagram video of himself practicing the legendary SNL introduction in the mirror, before the camera pans over and he adorably confesses to being caught. "You caught me!" he says excitedly, punching his fists in the air in absolute delight. "Be there or be square. Your boy is going to have the time of his life!"

He wrote a separate caption for the video, sharing that being on the NBC show "is truly a dream come true." "I’ve watched @nbcsnl since I was a baby. To finally get to host is one of the more surreal moments of my life, but it’s gonna be awesome," Brown wrote.

Brown's This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson congratulated her on-screen husband on his career accomplishment. "THIS ," she tweeted, along with the hashtag "#SNL."

It's been an exciting week for Brown, who is on a high after the monster box office success of Marvel's Black Panther, where he plays [spoiler alert!] N'Jobo, Erik Killmonger's father.

"They ain't ready bro!" Brown told ET's Cameron Mathison at the Critics' Choice Awards in January. "You're going to get all the bells and whistles that you get from a Marvel film -- but the message, like, they aren't even ready for the message. It's going to hit people, like on the entertainment value and then on a soul level. This movie works on all levels. It's beautiful."

Here's hoping we'll get a Pearson reunion on SNL!

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Saturday Night Live returns Saturday, March 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

