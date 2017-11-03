Sterling K. Brown on 'This Is Us' Home Birth That Hit Close to Home: 'It Was Surreal' (Exclusive)

*Story contains spoilers from the most recent episode of This Is Us.

Sterling K. Brown got some real life deja vu on last week's This Is Us.

The 41-year-old actor and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, talked to ET's Ashley Crossan at the inaugural IndieWire Honors on Thursday night, where he revealed that Beth's unexpected homebirth on the show was inspired by what really happened to him and his wife.

"Six plus years ago, we had our first child, Andrew Jason Sterling Brown -- love you buddy -- at home in our bedroom. Not intentionally!" Brown explained.



"We were going to go to this birthing center -- it was this beautiful birthing center that we were going to go to, very civilized -- and that went out the window at, like, 11 o'clock in the evening," Bathe added.