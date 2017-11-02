Steve Aoki Is Working on 'Fun Stuff' With BTS: 'These Guys Are the Geniuses'

Just after working with The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart on "Best of Me," BTS has scored their next big collaboration.

While speaking with Billboard on the red carpet at the Secret Genius Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Steve Aoki couldn't help but praise the Korean boy band -- and tease the "fun stuff" they've got in the works.

"I know I kind of early spoke on that, and then the news got wind," he teased. "I don't know how much I can say, but we're working on some stuff."

According to Aoki, he and BTS are working on "multiple things" together -- and their collaboration may extend past just music.