Steve Aoki Is Working on 'Fun Stuff' With BTS: 'These Guys Are the Geniuses'
Just after working with The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart on "Best of Me," BTS has scored their next big collaboration.
While speaking with Billboard on the red carpet at the Secret Genius Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Steve Aoki couldn't help but praise the Korean boy band -- and tease the "fun stuff" they've got in the works.
"I know I kind of early spoke on that, and then the news got wind," he teased. "I don't know how much I can say, but we're working on some stuff."
According to Aoki, he and BTS are working on "multiple things" together -- and their collaboration may extend past just music.
"I love these guys. These guys are the geniuses,” he said. “They're so creative on every level -- on their dance, on their sound, on their style, their flow, creatively musically, creatively on the fashion tip. They're brand developers. They developed their own brand, and they're global. It's incredible working with artists like that.”
While Aoki's BTS collab seems like a done deal, the seven-member band also seems to have a fan in Desiigner, who sent fans into a frenzy with a series of tweets on Thursday.
"Desiigner x BTS @BTS_twt," he wrote with a series of fire emojis, before sharing a poster for his upcoming tour of Asia.
Desiigner and BTS are hardly strangers. The 20-year-old rapper shared a sweet hug with V, Rap Monster, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope at the Billboard Music Awards in June. "We in the building, man. We done took some awards home. I got my brothers here," he exclaimed on the red carpet.
BTS opened up about collaborating with their favorite artists in an interview with ET in September.
"My biggest dream collaborator would be Justin Bieber because I just love his voice and the way he collaborates with other artists," Jungkook said. "However, I’d like to give it a try with whoever has the right chemistry with BTS musically."
Suga, meanwhile, explained that he just wanted to collaborate with someone who had appreciation for their music.
"I’m pretty much open to anyone who’s unique and has mutual appreciation in the music as BTS," he shared. "I have some tracks and songs written for future collaboration and I’m happy to work with artists who have the right voice and taste."
