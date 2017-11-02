Steve Carell Admits Kids Haven't Seen Most of His Films: 'They're Not Very Impressed With Me' (Exclusive)

Steve Carell has produced some of the most comedic characters of the 21st century... just tell that to his kids!

ET's Courtney Tezeno sat down with Carell while promoting his new film, Last Flag Flying, in theaters Nov. 3, and while the role is a serious one, the 55-year-old actor admits his children, aged 13 and 16, still haven't seen his raunchier roles.

"They don't really watch anything I've done," he says with a laugh. "I'm just Dad. I'm not like this actor or anything."