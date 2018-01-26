Steve Irwin's Family Shares How They Plan to Carry on the 'Crocodile Hunter' Legacy With New Show

It's been over 11 years since the sudden death of Steve Irwin, but the family of the Crocodile Hunter star is keeping his memory alive and following in his footsteps.

"It seems like it's been way more than 11 years, and in some ways the blink of an eye," Steve's wife, Terri, told Hoda Kotb on Friday's Today show. "It's a bizarre little time warp you get into when you're dealing with grief, but we're glad to be back."

Terri, 53, appeared on the morning show along with her and Steve's two children, daughter Bindi, 19, and son Robert, 14, to talk about their new show on Animal Planet that is premiering on Super Bowl Sunday. The program will follow the family as they manage the Australia Zoo, owned by Terri, as well as their nonprofit organization, Wildlife Warriors.

“We do want to carry on in Dad’s footsteps and make sure everything he worked so hard on continues.” -@BindiIrwinpic.twitter.com/gscCmIsxkY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 26, 2018

Bindi told Kotb that the show comes easily to them as working with animals is just "a part of who we are, it's not just what we do." Proving this, the trio brought along some animals to meet Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Carson Daly.

"We do want to carry on in Dad's footsteps, and make sure everything he worked so hard for continues on," Bindi added.

As for her younger brother, Robert, he is looking more and more like his father every day. "Mom found this old photo of Dad and showed [it to] me," he recalled. "I said, 'It's no big deal, that's a photo of me' and she said, 'No, it's Dad when he was your age.' I'm so privileged to be able to continue his amazing legacy."

Robert also made his sixth appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, and gave an update on Jimmy Fallon the crocodile, who apparently has a love interest named Princess. "There's definitely something going on there," Robert quipped of the crocodile romance.

In addition, Robert brought along some animals to play with Fallon, the late-night host.

In May, ET caught up with Robert's mom and sister, who revealed the special bond the family shares with Russell Crowe.

"He's amazing. He's helped us protect the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve from strip mining," Terri said of the actor. "He helps us through social media to get the word out. You might not think of 'conservation' immediately when you think of Russell Crowe, but he is a great conservationist in his own right."

Perhaps we may see the "wildlife gladiator" on the Irwin family's new show!

