Steven Bochco, TV Creator Of 'Hill Street Blues,' 'NYPD Blue,' Dead at 74

Steven Bochco, a TV producer/writer behind many hit shows over the years, has died at age 74, according to a representative at Steven Bochco Productions. The spokesperson said Bochco died peacefully Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m.

"Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor," Phillip Arnold said in a statement provided to CBS News. "He died peacefully in his sleep with his family close by."

Bochco's TV credits include a wide array of programs such as Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, Doogie Howser, M.D. and NYPD Blue. Many of them were shows related to the law genre.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

He has won 10 primetime Emmy awards throughout his career.

Details about a memorial service will be forthcoming and the family requests privacy during this time.

This story originally appeared on CBSNews.com.

ADDITIONAL CONTENT:

'Catastrophe' Star Rob Delaney's 2-Year-Old Son Dies of Brain Cancer

DuShon Monique Brown, 'Chicago Fire' Actress, Dead at 49

Frank Avruch, Star of 'Bozo the Clown,' Dead at 89

Related Gallery