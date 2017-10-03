Steven Tyler Addresses Heart Attack Rumors After Cutting Aerosmith Tour Short
Steven Tyler is putting his fans at ease after rumors of a health scare.
The Aerosmith frontman released a statement to Twitter over the weekend, following rumors he'd suffered a heart attack as the band abruptly cancelled the remaining South American dates of their international tour.
"It breaks my heart to have left this tour early...the band has never played better...just watch the 100,000 people at rock in Rio," the 69-year-old rocker wrote. "I give you all an A+ for creative speculations, but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure ((unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead))."
Tyler went on to explain that he did need to end the tour in order to return to the U.S. for a medical procedure.
"Sorry to have cut the tour short but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the states could perform," he shared. "We’ve been to Tel Aviv… to Russia… to Rio… and all the in between…I guess it’s true what they say ...'That life’s a pisser when eu’re a peein’...."
