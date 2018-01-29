Steven Tyler Kisses Girlfriend Aimee Preston During Double Date With Daughter at GRAMMYs Party: Pics

It looks like Steven Tyler is craaaaaazy for his girlfriend, Aimee Preston!

The 69-year-old rocker was snapped locking lips with the 29-year-old beauty at his Inaugural Janie's Fund Gala & GRAMMY Viewing Party presented by the musician and Live Nation at Red Studio in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

The event benefited Janie’s Fund, a children’s charity founded by Tyler to bring “hope and healing” to girls who have been traumatized by abuse or neglect.

In a gray-and-white patterned suit accessorized with plenty of bling, the Aerosmith singer shared a sweet kiss with Preston, who sparkled in silver sequins and capped off her princess vibes with a side braid.



The couple appeared to be on a double date with Tyler’s daughter, Chelsea, and her husband of three years, actor and musician Jon Foster.

Tyler and Preston first showed PDA while attending an Oscars event hand in hand in 2016. They had previously been photographed together with celebs including Lady Gaga and John Mayer.

