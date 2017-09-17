'Stranger Things' Cast's Fashionable Night at Emmys 2017 -- See Their Stylish Looks!

Season two may get darker for Stranger Things, but the cast shined bright on the red carpet at Sunday night's Emmys.

Millie Bobby Brown, who is nominated for her role as Eleven on the Netflix hit, is the youngest nominee in the history of her category, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

"It is very exciting, the nomination for me is the win," she told ET's Nancy O'Dell on the carpet. "Because if I win, it would be the icing on top."

"And to be nominated with such extremely amazing actors I would never think I would be in the same category with," the 13-year-old added.

She also offered wise-beyond-her-years advice for aspiring young actors. "Stay focused, love your family and enjoy what you do," she said.

Fashion was a must though, as the young star sported a gorgeous white Calvin Klein dress, saying it made her "feel like a princess," and revealing she collaborated on the ballerina-inspired look that also had an unexpected bandana waistband.