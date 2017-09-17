'Stranger Things' Cast's Fashionable Night at Emmys 2017 -- See Their Stylish Looks!
Season two may get darker for Stranger Things, but the cast shined bright on the red carpet at Sunday night's Emmys.
Millie Bobby Brown, who is nominated for her role as Eleven on the Netflix hit, is the youngest nominee in the history of her category, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
"It is very exciting, the nomination for me is the win," she told ET's Nancy O'Dell on the carpet. "Because if I win, it would be the icing on top."
"And to be nominated with such extremely amazing actors I would never think I would be in the same category with," the 13-year-old added.
She also offered wise-beyond-her-years advice for aspiring young actors. "Stay focused, love your family and enjoy what you do," she said.
Fashion was a must though, as the young star sported a gorgeous white Calvin Klein dress, saying it made her "feel like a princess," and revealing she collaborated on the ballerina-inspired look that also had an unexpected bandana waistband.
Her co-star, Natalia Dyer, also felt like a princess in her green Vera Wang gown, describing it as "a dream come true."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Stranger Things' Stars Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer Gush Over Each Other at Pre-Emmys Bash
But the boys were not to be outdone. Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp all looked sharp on the carpet in stylish suits. Matarazzo said he picked out his look in 20 minutes, while Wolfhard quipped, "I have someone to pick out my outfit, so I don't have to pick out mine." As for Schnapp's snazzy nautical look? He said it took him "a certain amount of time" to find it.
And even a year after the show's debut, they're still shocked by the response. "I never would have thought that this would be this big," Wolfhard said.
Dyer confirmed their surprise, saying, "I think that we all liked it and were like, 'We think it's good,' but it's a bit of a whirlwind when it came out, but it's very exciting."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Stranger Things' Cast Dishes on #JusticeForBarb and Spoiling the Show!
The cast couldn't say too much more about the highly anticipated second season, but Joe Keery described it as "spookier," while Dyer added, "We delve more, we go a little wider on what we're dealing with."
For more on season two, watch the video below!