‘Stranger Things’ Creators Matt and Ross Duffer Respond to Verbal Abuse Allegations On Show's Set

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer released a statement on Saturday addressing allegations made by a crew member claiming she witnessed verbal abuse on the set of their hit Netflix series.

Peyton Brown, a member of the Stranger Things crew, took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she had decided not to be part of the show's third season after she claimed to have "witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women."

"I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would," she wrote, without naming anyone in particular. "I will not contribute my time, efforts, and talent to such abusive people."

On Saturday, the Duffer brothers expressed how "deeply upset" they were of the allegations.

"We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize. However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else," the Duffers said in a statement given to ET. "We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions."

Netflix also stated that they looked into the matter and "found no wrongdoing."

"We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well," the statement read.

Season three of Stranger Things will return to Netflix in 2019.

