‘Stranger Things’ Kids Do Some Serious Demo-Dancin' on ‘The Tonight Show’ -- Watch!

The Stranger Things kids sure know how to "Upside Get Down!"

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp joined Jimmy Fallon for a Tonight Show dance-off on Thursday, where they busted some moves based on random dance names inspired by the juggernaut Netflix thriller.

Finally, the host and the four co-stars all got together for an epic finale, "The Upside Get Down," complete with a flipped-perspective camera and some expertly (if loosely) executed choreography.

