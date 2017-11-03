‘Stranger Things’ Kids Do Some Serious Demo-Dancin' on ‘The Tonight Show’ -- Watch!
The Stranger Things kids sure know how to "Upside Get Down!"
Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp joined Jimmy Fallon for a Tonight Show dance-off on Thursday, where they busted some moves based on random dance names inspired by the juggernaut Netflix thriller.
Finally, the host and the four co-stars all got together for an epic finale, "The Upside Get Down," complete with a flipped-perspective camera and some expertly (if loosely) executed choreography.
Watch the clip below to see!
MORE: Kardashians Return the Love to Millie Bobby Brown -- See Their Cute Tweets to the 'Stranger Things' Star!
Clearly, when a party member needs assistance -- in Hawkins, Indiana, or on the dance floor -- the party comes through!
Of course, Wolfhard had some great guidance for how to bust a move. During the interview, the 14-year-old actor demonstrated a pretty hilarious Zac Efron impression from the High School Musical movies.
MORE: 'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Proves He Had 'Steve' Hair Long Before Joe Keery: Epic Pics!
Stranger Things 2 is streaming on Netflix now, and recently the cast all had some helpful advice for how to binge-watch the new season!
Watch the video below for more.