'Stranger Things' Second and Final Trailer for Season 2 Is Here & It's Turning Our World Upside Down -- Watch!

What better way to celebrate Friday the 13th than with a new teaser for the second season of Stranger Things?

Netflix released the second and final trailer for the all-new season, coming to the streaming service on Oct. 27, and it's just as spooky and mysterious as we expected!

Season two kicks off in 1984, and the people of Hawkins, Indiana, are clearly still horrified by stories of a Demogorgon and the Upside Down.



The new trailer begins with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) rockin' a new 'do and eerily walking through the woods during winter, with the cameras panning to an icy Eggo. We're then taken to Halloween night, where Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) sees a "sort of shadow" that haunts him and his friends.