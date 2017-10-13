'Stranger Things' Second and Final Trailer for Season 2 Is Here & It's Turning Our World Upside Down -- Watch!
What better way to celebrate Friday the 13th than with a new teaser for the second season of Stranger Things?
Netflix released the second and final trailer for the all-new season, coming to the streaming service on Oct. 27, and it's just as spooky and mysterious as we expected!
Season two kicks off in 1984, and the people of Hawkins, Indiana, are clearly still horrified by stories of a Demogorgon and the Upside Down.
The new trailer begins with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) rockin' a new 'do and eerily walking through the woods during winter, with the cameras panning to an icy Eggo. We're then taken to Halloween night, where Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) sees a "sort of shadow" that haunts him and his friends.
"Maybe all this is happening for a reason," Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) explains in a voiceover.
"These are not nightmares," Jim Hopper (David Harbour) tells Will's mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder). "It's happening. It all leads back to here."
The trailer then cuts to footage of Will in a hospital and his mom screaming, "What is happening to my boy?"
The rest of the nearly three-minute video is just as chilling, and has on the edge of our seats for more! Watch for yourself below:
Earlier this month, ET spoke with The Duffer Brothers, the masterminds behind ST, where they teased there will be a "phenomenal" villain this season.
Press play on the video below to hear more!