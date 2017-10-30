'Stranger Things' Star Charlie Heaton Apologizes After Being Detained for Alleged Cocaine Possession

Charlie Heaton is apologizing to his fans and co-stars.

The Stranger Things 2star missed the second season premiere in Los Angeles last week after being detained at LAX Airport for what a law enforcement source tells ET was possession of small traces of cocaine.

"This was a random inspection and we found traces of cocaine within his possession, and that was the reason he was denied entry into the United States," the source says, clarifying that Heaton was not deported and that no charges were filed. The 23-year-old actor headed home on the next available flight to London.