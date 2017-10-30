'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Proves He Had 'Steve' Hair Long Before Joe Keery in Epic Throwback Pics!
Chief Hopper apparently spent his formative years as Steve Harrington, and it is tripping us the hell out.
Stranger Things star David Harbour has been sharing throwback pics on Instagram since Sunday that definitively prove he had beautiful "Steve hair" long before his co-star Joe Keery.
"So sick of these slick, handsome reboots," the 42-year-old actor joked. "This nostalgia...Hollywood is just fresh out of ideas. Watch the original. #Stopper #Hopeve #strangerthings2."
That is.... scarily uncanny.
Harbour went on to tell fans that the evidence of Keery's lockposterness would not stop being documented on his Instagram from here on out, which, honestly, is fine with us.
Of course, Harbour couldn't take full credit for the hair. He had to give it up to the original Steve Harrington -- Patrick Swayze -- writing, "The lineage is strong. And I hope this will teach you not to encourage me, internet."
We've GOTTA get some Farrah Fawcett spray.
Meanwhile, one of Harbour and Keery's co-stars who has gone under a hair evolution of her own is Millie Bobby Brown!
Watch the video below for the new 'do she rocked to the Stranger Things 2 premiere.