'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Proves He Had 'Steve' Hair Long Before Joe Keery in Epic Throwback Pics!

Chief Hopper apparently spent his formative years as Steve Harrington, and it is tripping us the hell out.

Stranger Things star David Harbour has been sharing throwback pics on Instagram since Sunday that definitively prove he had beautiful "Steve hair" long before his co-star Joe Keery.

"So sick of these slick, handsome reboots," the 42-year-old actor joked. "This nostalgia...Hollywood is just fresh out of ideas. Watch the original. #Stopper #Hopeve #strangerthings2."