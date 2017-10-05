'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Poses Upside Down for Couture Fashion Shoot
Nothing strange here!
Ahead of the all-new season of Stranger Things streaming on Netflix later this month, Millie Bobby Brown modeled in a new photo shoot for InStyle magazine's November issue. Naturally, she was upside down.
Photographed by Anthony Maule, the 13-year-old actress, who portrays Eleven in the series, wore a cascading, light pink Valentino Haute Couture dress for one of the most stunning shots in the series.
"Modeling is very close to my heart," she explains in the accompanying feature. "I feel like just taking pictures is amazing. You'll feel if you did a good job in that shoot -- or if you feel like you haven't, then you haven't. But some pictures turn out to be iconic, and it means so much."
Iconic, indeed!
But what fans wouldn't know from seeing this photo is the fact that everything she wears -- whether it be for a photo shoot or red carpet! -- has to go through "every person on my team" first.
"It has to go through my mum first," she adorably explains. "If she approves, it'll go to my agents, and then, obviously, the last stop is my dad -- and if he doesn't like it, then I'm not wearing it. It's as simple as that."
And despite being front and center in the spotlight, Brown says she's actually quite grounded when it comes to handling her newfound fame.
"You know, I’m just a 13-year-old, like any other 13-year-old," she notes. 'So, I just plan on living my life and take it step-by-step."
Brown also teases what's to come when Stranger Things returns to the streaming service on Oct. 27.
"It’s a lot darker and more emotional and emotionally challenging for me," she reveals. "Ten times more than the first season. Everything is explained!"