'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Poses Upside Down for Couture Fashion Shoot

Nothing strange here!

Ahead of the all-new season of Stranger Things streaming on Netflix later this month, Millie Bobby Brown modeled in a new photo shoot for InStyle magazine's November issue. Naturally, she was upside down.

Photographed by Anthony Maule, the 13-year-old actress, who portrays Eleven in the series, wore a cascading, light pink Valentino Haute Couture dress for one of the most stunning shots in the series.

"Modeling is very close to my heart," she explains in the accompanying feature. "I feel like just taking pictures is amazing. You'll feel if you did a good job in that shoot -- or if you feel like you haven't, then you haven't. But some pictures turn out to be iconic, and it means so much."