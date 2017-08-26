'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Vacations in Mexico with Co-Star Sadie Sink-- See the Cute Pic!
Millie Bobby Brown is living her best life.
The 13-year-old Stranger Things star recently spent some time vacationing in Cabo, Mexico with her family and new cast mate, Sadie Sink.
"Love you Sade," Brown captioned a photo of the pair together on the beach. "Thank you for coming to #CABO with me!"
"These memories will last forever to me," she continued. The two stayed at the Grand Velas Los Cabos resort.
Brown will be in Brazil next week, and took to social media to give her international fans a shout out. "Yoooo Brazil! See ya there on the 2nd and 3rd of sept at geek city!" she captioned a video post.
