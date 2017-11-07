‘Stranger Things’ Stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Share Headphones and Hold Hands in Paris -- Pic!

Warning: Some Stranger Things 2 spoilers ahead (but, like, barely any).

Like Dart, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's cute new pic will make your heart grow three sizes today.

The Stranger Things-turned-real life couple stepped out in Paris on Tuesday, where they held hands and shared headphones, listening to what we can only presume is Jonathan's Spotify playlist.

Check out the demo-dorable pic below.