'Stranger Things' Stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Are Ultimate Couple Goals on Red Carpet in London

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton go glam!

The Stranger Things co-stars coupled up at the 2018 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old actress stunned in an elegant rose gold sequin Prada dress, which featured ruched sleeves and a cinched waist. Her golden locks and wispy bangs were tousled, and she finished off the pretty look with blush makeup. As for Heaton, he looked sharp in a black suit with a crisp white button-up and black patent leather dress shoes.



The cute duo appeared to be in good spirits as they posed for pics on the red carpet.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

John Phillips/Getty Images

Heaton and Dyer made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 British Fashion Awards last December, which was also the last time the twosome made a public appearance together.

On Sunday, Dyer attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards sans Heaton, walking the red carpet with her Stranger Things co-stars, Dacre Montgomery and Joe Keery.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Heaton celebrated his girlfriend's 21st birthday by sharing an adorable Instagram snap of Dyer holding a piece of cake.

Dyer and Heaton will continue to work together on Stranger Things, which was officially renewed for a third season in December.

For more on the hit Netflix series, watch below.

