'Stranger Things' Stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Are Ultimate Couple Goals on Red Carpet in London
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton go glam!
The Stranger Things co-stars coupled up at the 2018 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old actress stunned in an elegant rose gold sequin Prada dress, which featured ruched sleeves and a cinched waist. Her golden locks and wispy bangs were tousled, and she finished off the pretty look with blush makeup. As for Heaton, he looked sharp in a black suit with a crisp white button-up and black patent leather dress shoes.
The cute duo appeared to be in good spirits as they posed for pics on the red carpet.
Heaton and Dyer made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 British Fashion Awards last December, which was also the last time the twosome made a public appearance together.
On Sunday, Dyer attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards sans Heaton, walking the red carpet with her Stranger Things co-stars, Dacre Montgomery and Joe Keery.
Earlier this month, Heaton celebrated his girlfriend's 21st birthday by sharing an adorable Instagram snap of Dyer holding a piece of cake.
Dyer and Heaton will continue to work together on Stranger Things, which was officially renewed for a third season in December.
For more on the hit Netflix series, watch below.
