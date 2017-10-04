Fashion

'Stranger Things' T-Shirt Gets a Chic Makeover From Louis Vuitton During Paris Fashion Week

By Desiree Murphy‍
Photo: Getty Images

It's TV meets fashion!

During the Louis Vuitton fashion show at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, on Tuesday, a model made Stranger Things fans even more stoked for the upcoming season premiere by strutting her stuff down the runway in a graphic T-shirt displaying the faces of the Netflix series' stars, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard.

The model wore the vintage-inspired piece over a sheer, floral blouse, which was styled with light pink pants and sneakers. She certainly turned heads as photographers snapped the chic look from all angles!

Photo: Getty Images

And plenty of A-listers were on hand to see the moment go down in person. Ruth Negga, Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, and Alicia Vikander were all seated front row.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

Interestingly enough, the fashion house’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, is a Stranger Things fan himself. He actually teased that the collaboration was coming last September!

"Such a fun day and exciting project coming up thanks to all of you guys," he captioned a selfie of himself posing with Matarazzo, McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown.

 

Stranger Things returns to Netflix on Oct. 27. As we patiently wait to binge watch the all-new season, watch the video below to hear what the Duffer Brothers teased about what's to come in the upside down while chatting with ET!

