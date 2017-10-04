'Stranger Things' T-Shirt Gets a Chic Makeover From Louis Vuitton During Paris Fashion Week
It's TV meets fashion!
During the Louis Vuitton fashion show at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, on Tuesday, a model made Stranger Things fans even more stoked for the upcoming season premiere by strutting her stuff down the runway in a graphic T-shirt displaying the faces of the Netflix series' stars, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard.
The model wore the vintage-inspired piece over a sheer, floral blouse, which was styled with light pink pants and sneakers. She certainly turned heads as photographers snapped the chic look from all angles!
And plenty of A-listers were on hand to see the moment go down in person. Ruth Negga, Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, and Alicia Vikander were all seated front row.
Interestingly enough, the fashion house’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, is a Stranger Things fan himself. He actually teased that the collaboration was coming last September!
"Such a fun day and exciting project coming up thanks to all of you guys," he captioned a selfie of himself posing with Matarazzo, McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown.
Stranger Things returns to Netflix on Oct. 27. As we patiently wait to binge watch the all-new season, watch the video below to hear what the Duffer Brothers teased about what's to come in the upside down while chatting with ET!