'Stranger Things' Teases More of Eleven's Power in Epic New Season 2 Poster
Get ready to go Upside Down, there's a new poster for Stranger Things season two!
The new artwork debuts less than a week before the highly-anticipated season premieres on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 27, and it showcases all your favorites, plus some new characters.
Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven takes center stage, with her curly new 'do and an aura of epic power, topped off by the terrifying Shadow Monster that poor Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) may or may not have brought back with him after his time in the Upside Down.
Speaking of Will, he's just below Eleven on the poster, with his mom Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) to his left, looking confused and concerned.
Hair icon Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) looks ready for battle, wielding a baseball bat with some barbed wire around it, with girlfriend Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) close behind.
Newcomers Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Max (Sadie Sink) are also just off to the side, about to be pulled into the spooky world of Hawkins, Indiana.
And just behind the logo is our beloved bike-riding, D&D-playing trio: Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), wearing their Ghostbusters Halloween costumes.
The whole poster has a throwback vibe, along with some spooky, vine-covered pumpkins just in time for Halloween. There's also a mysterious car in the poster, and a sign for the arcade where Will had one of his terrifying visions of the Shadow Monster in the first trailer.
Earlier this month, ET spoke with The Duffer Brothers, the masterminds behind Stranger Things, who teased that this season's villain will be truly "phenomenal."
