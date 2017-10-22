'Stranger Things' Teases More of Eleven's Power in Epic New Season 2 Poster

Get ready to go Upside Down, there's a new poster for Stranger Things season two!

The new artwork debuts less than a week before the highly-anticipated season premieres on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 27, and it showcases all your favorites, plus some new characters.

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven takes center stage, with her curly new 'do and an aura of epic power, topped off by the terrifying Shadow Monster that poor Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) may or may not have brought back with him after his time in the Upside Down.