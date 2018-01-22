‘Stranger Things,’ ‘This Is Us’ & ‘Black-ish’ Kids Enjoy Dance-Off at SAG Awards After-Party

Young Hollywood sure knows how to party!

Millie Bobby Brown and the gang from Stranger Things were snapped having a ball at Netflix’s 2018 SAG Awards after-party in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Cast members including Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin pulled their best moves at the bash and even appeared to enjoy a dance-off with This Is Us’ Lonnie Chavis and young Black-ish stars Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Marcus Scribner.

Chavis took to Instagram to share a slideshow of pics from the night out.

“Finessed that @netflix after @sagawards party with the squad,” he wrote, adding the Drake tune, “Finesse,” to his post.

Martin also shared fun photos with her “clique” from the Sunset Tower Hotel soiree.

“Ain’t nobody messin’ wit my clique ... until next year @netflix party 🎉 #kidsatwerk,” the actress wrote.

Earlier in the evening, Chavis and his fellow This Is Us castmates won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards.

Stranger Things was also nominated for the award and Brown was up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. While the teen walked away empty-handed, she looked stunning in a gorgeous pale pink Calvin Klein gown.

“Another huge thank you to @calvinklein for another stunning dress! @rafsimons just knows my style too well. an incredible evening with incredible people!🎀,” the 13-year-old wrote on Instagram.

See from the 2018 SAG Awards below.

