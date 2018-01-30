‘Stripped’ Season Finale Sneak Peek: Richie Skye Learns to Give Back Through Extreme Experience (Exclusive)

Yes, there actually are valuable lessons to be learned from reality TV.

Bravo’s social experiment, Stripped, wraps up its first season on Tuesday night with Richie Skye, a Los Angeles-based DJ who loses all his earthly possessions for 21 days (with a couple exceptions along the way) -- and gains some valuable life experience in the process. In ET’s exclusive sneak peek at Richie’s episode, the DJ is wrapping up his 21-day challenge by visiting a diner whose employees fed him for free near the first day of his journey.

“Once I get my money back, I’m definitely going there for a nice breakfast before work,” Richie tells the camera. “And, I’m leaving them a big tip!”

As Richie starts to walk away from the diner, he notices a man who appears to be homeless and in need of help. So, he walks over and hands over the only $5.00 he has. Watch the sweet moment here:

“Going through this experience, it makes you feel differently about people who are less fortunate,” Richie then shares in an interview.

See Richie’s full experience on the season finale of Stripped, airing Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, after an all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. For more on both shows, check out the links below.

