‘Summer House’ Cast Calls Out Lauren Wirkus for Hooking Up With Ex Carl Radke -- Watch! (Exclusive)

There are no secrets in the Summer House.

ET has your exclusive first look at Monday’s all-new episode of the Bravo hit, which finds the girls -- and Kyle Cooke -- out for a bike ride and picnic. Naturally, drama finds its way into that picnic, this time thanks to new housemate Danielle Olivera. Danielle also happens to be housemate Carl Radke’s ex-girlfriend, something she has in common with Lauren Wirkus.

The conversation at the picnic turns to Lauren’s experience at New York City Gay Pride with Carl and their housemate, Stephen McGee. Lauren was filling the group in on how she thought Carl acted inappropriately at the parade when Danielle interjected.

“I had lunch with Carl,” Danielle says, “and got a little Pride information that I was hoping to confirm with you.”

“Uh oh,” Lindsay Hubbard blurts out.

Lauren calmly replies with, “I don’t know what kind of story you got,” to which Danielle announces that Carl told her that he and Lauren made out at the parade -- much to Danielle’s shock. She thought Lauren had agreed that neither of them would try to rekindle things with Carl that summer, in order to keep peace in the house.

“Let me just say, it was a very blurry night and I will admit, I am weak when I am drunk,” Lauren says. “It’s no secret, you guys, that there’s still something there … It’s very hard for me, you guys, like, when you’re around someone that you have chemistry with, it sucks.”

Lauren reiterated that information when she and Kyle dropped by the ET studios earlier this month to dish on the new season.

“It's very hard to be two feet away from someone that you've sort of had this emotional attachment, a relationship, with,” she shared. “I'm not gonna lie: I'm a girl, like, I'm in a house. Obviously, we do have chemistry. Even when we're fighting, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, what is going on with us?'”

“There was romance again,” she adds. “It's summer. I want to have a good time and I want to make the best of every situation, even if we're, like, fighting, I wanna make up and make it OK so we can move on and have a good time.”

Tune into Summer House every Monday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo to see how things with Lauren and Carl unfold. For more on the show, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lauren Wirkus Admits She and Carl Radke Gave Romance a Second Chance on ‘Summer House’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

'Summer House' Cast Weighs in on Lauren and Carl's Romance (Exclusive)

Inside the Celebrity Summer Homes We Could Never Afford