Super Bowl 2018: Watch All the Ads That Have Been Released

Super Bowl LII will be a showdown between either the Patriots or Jaguars, and the Vikings or Eagles -- but that's just on the field.

For advertisers (and many viewers), the commercials during the NFL championship game are as much of a pastime as the game itself, and the preparations are already underway.

This year will feature some familiar Super Bowl brands, from Budweiser to Doritos to Coca-Cola, as well as celebrity sponsorships, including Matt Damon, who's promoting a water project with Stella Artois, and Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, who's making her Groupon love official.

Check out all the ads and intros that have been released below, as well as more of what's planned for the big game.

Matt Damon's Spot for Stella Artois and Water.org.

Despite the fact that Stella is a beer brand, the first full spot released for Super Bowl Sunday doesn't feature a drop of brew. Instead, Damon spends the length of the ad promoting a limited edition chalice, noting that "if just one percent of you watching this buys one, we can give clean water to one million people for five years" in developing countries.

Tiffany Haddish tells you everything she loves about Groupon.

Through the power of social media, Groupon capitalized on Haddish's Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview last year, where she sang the praises of the online discount marketplace company to Girls Tip co-star Jada Pinkett Smith, by announcing that Haddish is their new celebrity spokesperson. Given the 38-year-old actress' rising star and comedic genius, this ought to be one of the most anticipated final spots on Feb. 4.

Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage fight over Doritos and Mountain Dew.

In one corner you've got Game of Thrones' most respected mind representing Doritos Blaze, and in the other, the most iconic voice in movies for Mountain Dew Ice. The two stars are pitted against each other in the preview for the spot to promote the two PepsiCo brands.

M&M's spot that gets rave reviews from the (paid) critics.

In what seems to be a developing trend this year (more on this in the next entry), M&M's Super Bowl ad preview features none of the actual spot at all but rather the reactions of four TV critics who watched it. We'll have to wait and see whether the commercial itself is as "breathtaking" as one of the critic's promises.



They did, however, release a short, very weird teaser that shows Danny Devito swimming around in a pool of chocolate while wearing a red M&M costume.

Skittles isn't showing you their ad -- but we do get a peek at David Schwimmer's role in it.

In a move certain to confuse your dad, Skittles' Super Bowl ad won't air on the Super Bowl at all. Instead, it will be played for one person, Canoga Park, California, teenager Marcos Menendez, whose reaction will be live-streamed on the candy brand's Facebook page. The tongue-in-cheek preview acknowledges the absurdity behind the premise of the "most exclusive ad ever," with a viewer suggesting, "The CEO of Skittles is definitely getting fired over this."



Skittles did, however, release four 15-second teases with David Schwimmer, who's making his Super Bowl ad debut with the candy brand. One of the clips, which include the Friends alum talking to a sandwich and getting stuck in an alternate dimension, will be a peek at the final version, but we'll never see it -- we'll just have to wait and find out when Menendez reacts to it on Sunday.

Cindy Crawford recreates her iconic 1992 Pepsi commercial.

See you Super Bowl Sunday, Cindy 😉 pic.twitter.com/B32Bg91htR — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 11, 2018

Pepsi shared a short preview of the 2018 revival for one of the most recognized Super Bowl ads of all time, which reunites the soda brand with Cindy Crawford 26 years later -- with the new addition of her 18-year-old son, Presley Gerber.

"To this day, people come up to me to talk about how much they loved my original Pepsi spot from '92," Crawford reflects on the TV spot in a statement to ET. "The commercial was a big moment for me and has spanned generations. I am proud to play a role in this iconic pop-culture phenom and excited for fans to see our new take on the Pepsi spot during Super Bowl."

According to Ad Age, others getting in on the Super Bowl action include Toyota's luxury car line, Lexus, which has a spot tied in somehow to Marvel's Black Panther, as well as several spots for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Intuit and Kraft. The site also shared that wine brand Yellowtail plans to ramp up its guerrilla warfare on Anheuser-Busch's alcoholopoly by again buying up spots in local markets and sending a branded food truck to nine markets, ultimately destined for the host city, Minneapolis, on game day. And in December, AdWeek reported that Coca-Cola, Bud Light and Hyundai are some of the other companies purchasing ads.

We'll have to wait and see what else is unearthed before all the ads drop when the Super Bowl airs on CBS on Feb. 4. Justin Timberlake is performing the halftime show.

Watch the video below for more on Crawford's Pepsi ad.

