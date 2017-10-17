Super Fit Model Sarah Stage Welcomes a Baby Boy!

Model Sarah Stage welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Logan, with husband Kris Jason on Monday.

“Sarah, Kris and baby Logan are resting,” a rep for the model tells ET. “Sarah delivered Logan [Monday] afternoon and is resting with new baby per the doctor’s orders. Her toddler James is with family, has met his baby brother and the family is very excited.”

“Sarah and family thanks everyone for their overwhelming amount of support, and promises everyone will get to see baby Logan soon,” the rep added.

The fitness star recently opened up to ET about little Logan’s impending arrival and how this pregnancy was much harder than her first with James, who is now two.