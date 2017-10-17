Super Fit Model Sarah Stage Welcomes a Baby Boy!
Model Sarah Stage welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Logan, with husband Kris Jason on Monday.
“Sarah, Kris and baby Logan are resting,” a rep for the model tells ET. “Sarah delivered Logan [Monday] afternoon and is resting with new baby per the doctor’s orders. Her toddler James is with family, has met his baby brother and the family is very excited.”
“Sarah and family thanks everyone for their overwhelming amount of support, and promises everyone will get to see baby Logan soon,” the rep added.
The fitness star recently opened up to ET about little Logan’s impending arrival and how this pregnancy was much harder than her first with James, who is now two.
"This pregnancy has been a lot more exhausting and I had all-day nausea until 18 weeks," she confessed. "But now I'm feeling great and just as excited as my first pregnancy!"
Stage has become known for maintaining a super fit physique throughout her pregnancies, with one selfie showing her with a virtually flat stomach while seven months pregnant.
Such photos have seen her being accused of endangering her babies’ health, but Stage told ET in August that her doctor had encouraged her to continue working out.
"Of course, comments about endangering my baby can be hurtful, but I also understand that social media has always been full of internet trolls, so it's nothing new," she said. "As for working out while pregnant, every expecting mother should definitely check with their doctor before doing any workout because everyone has their own limit. My doctor says it's perfectly fine for me to continue to exercise while pregnant and encourages it!"
Congrats to Sarah and Kris on their new arrival!
