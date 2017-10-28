'Supergirl' Sneak Peek: Kara's Relaxing Wine Night With the Girls Takes a Personal Turn (Exclusive)

Things are getting personal on Monday's Supergirl.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, where Kara (Melissa Benoist) hosts a relaxing wine night at her apartment, before things take a personal turn.

After Lena (Katie McGrath) tells a story about her almost sexy night with a guy, Samantha (Odette Annable) takes the opportunity to ask Kara about her love life.

"I'm actually still getting over a relationship," Kara says awkwardly of her past of Mon-El (Chris Wood), while reaching for her wine glass. "He moved away."