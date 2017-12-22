'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner Finalize Divorce

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are officially divorced.

According to the court's case summary obtained by ET, the couple entered statistical disposition, which means that their marital status changed and they have divorced. As of now, no future hearing is set at this time.

The Supergirl star filed for divorce last year, just two days before the Christmas holiday citing "irreconcilable differences."

Benoist and Jenner met in 2012 when they were co-stars on Fox’s musical comedy Glee, where Benoist and Jenner played high schoolers Marley and Ryder, respectively. The couple then got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in March 2015.

Jenner also appeared in a two-episode guest stint on The CW’s Supergirl.

For now, it seems as if Benoist is spending the holidays with her mom, posting a sweet pic of the two in Colorado.

Mama and the Monument 🏜 A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Dec 21, 2017 at 10:17am PST

