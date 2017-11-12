'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Speaks Out Following EP's Suspension Due to Allegations of Sexual Harassment

"When people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard. And when people commit crimes or harass others, they should always be held accountable — no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield," she wrote. "I’ve spoken up about it in the past — publicly and not so publicly — and I’ll continue to do so. All of us should, without fear or shame."

The actress concluded her statement by explaining that we all "need to hold ourselves to a higher standard."

"So this week, I’ll head back to work on Supergirl even more committed to being a part of changing the norm by listening when people speak up, and refusing to accept an environment that is anything less than a safe, respectful and collaborative space," Benoist declared.