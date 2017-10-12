'Supernatural's' Jared Padalecki Says Scooby-Doo Episode Is 'F**king Awesome' -- Plus, Details on the Spinoff!

Twelve years later, and Supernatural is still making Jared Padalecki's dreams come true.

The CW series' upcoming 13th season will feature an episode taking place in the animated world of Scooby-Doo -- and according to Padalecki, it's "f**king awesome."

"We got the script, technically, in March, April... because we did the audio for it several months ago," the 35-year-old actor told reporters at a screening on Thursday. "They've already started drawing it, and we actually saw a little mock-up."

"Never in my wildest dreams [did I imagine we'd do this]," he continued. "I grew up watching it, so to hear that animated you is going to be on the same screen with the Mystery Machine [is] super cool."