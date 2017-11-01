'Superstore' Sneak Peek: Amy and Jonah Team Up to 'Solve Healthcare' -- Watch! (Exclusive)
The Cloud 9 employees are getting a lesson in healthcare on Thursday's new Superstore.
As Mateo (Nico Santos) turns to strange home remedies for an ear infection, Glenn (Mark McKinney) enlists Dina (Lauren Ash) to help him get medical attention for his own embarrassing condition.
Meanwhile, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) try to figure out an alternative to Cloud 9's terrible health insurance plan. In ET's exclusive clip, the two prove once again that working together is not an easy task.
As they put together a collection jar for Mateo's medical costs, Amy and Jonah debate which sounds "more like a real charity": The Mateo Project or The Liwanag League.
"This is crazy. We shouldn't have to invent a charity every single time an employee needs money to see a doctor," Jonah muses.
"I would love to get people to pony up before someone gets sick, but planning ahead isn't really our style," Amy points out.
Watch below for Jonah's "brilliant" new idea.
Will the Cloud 9 employees reap the benefits of Amy and Jonah's new health insurance idea? And, more importantly, can they solve immigration too?
Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.