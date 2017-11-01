'Superstore' Sneak Peek: Amy and Jonah Team Up to 'Solve Healthcare' -- Watch! (Exclusive)

The Cloud 9 employees are getting a lesson in healthcare on Thursday's new Superstore.

As Mateo (Nico Santos) turns to strange home remedies for an ear infection, Glenn (Mark McKinney) enlists Dina (Lauren Ash) to help him get medical attention for his own embarrassing condition.

Meanwhile, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) try to figure out an alternative to Cloud 9's terrible health insurance plan. In ET's exclusive clip, the two prove once again that working together is not an easy task.