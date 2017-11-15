'Superstore' Star Ben Feldman and Wife Welcome Baby Boy!

Ben Feldman is officially a dad!

A rep for the 37-year-old Superstore actor confirmed to ET on Wednesday that Feldman and his wife, Michelle Mulitz, welcomed son Charlie Milton on Oct. 24.

The couple has been married since 2013, and announced they were expecting their first child together in June. Mulitz celebrated her baby shower in August, with The Flash star Danielle Panabaker in attendance.

