Surfer Bethany Hamilton Expecting Baby No. 2 -- See the Cute Announcement With Son Tobias!

Bethany Hamilton's got another baby on board!

The professional surfer -- famous for making a miraculous comeback to the waves after her arm was bitten off by a shark in 2003, is expecting her second child, she revealed on Instagram on Sunday.

"More than thankful to share our joyous news!!" the 27-year-old athlete captioned the sweet video, which featured her toddler son, Tobias, adorably kissing her burgeoning baby bump.

