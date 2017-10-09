Surfer Bethany Hamilton Expecting Baby No. 2 -- See the Cute Announcement With Son Tobias!
Bethany Hamilton's got another baby on board!
The professional surfer -- famous for making a miraculous comeback to the waves after her arm was bitten off by a shark in 2003, is expecting her second child, she revealed on Instagram on Sunday.
"More than thankful to share our joyous news!!" the 27-year-old athlete captioned the sweet video, which featured her toddler son, Tobias, adorably kissing her burgeoning baby bump.
Congrats to the happy -- and growing -- family!
